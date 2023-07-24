Izvestia: phone scammers have come up with a new way to take away housing from Russians

Phone scammers have come up with a new way to take away housing from Russians and leave them with huge debts. About a recent criminal scheme warned citizens interviewed by Izvestia experts and lawyers.

Now the attackers are convincing interlocutors to apply for self-employment and are forced to take a loan from individuals secured by real estate – this is how scammers manage to bypass the law on consumer credit and avoid criminal prosecution due to illegal lending. This ploy also prevents victims from easily challenging the contract in civil proceedings.

One of the features of the new scheme is that the victim does not see the lender – his representatives are people who call themselves employees of the loan broker, said Alla Khrapunova, curator of the Moshelovka platform. “Moreover, a significant part of the borrowed funds – up to 20 percent – ​​goes to pay for intermediary services to this very “credit broker,” the expert specified.

Earlier, Russians were warned about a new key fraud scheme – the attackers began to create websites, offering services for their production, and placed links in ads in the entrances of apartment buildings. A QR code is added to the ad, leading to a malicious site.