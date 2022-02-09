Lawyer Marcel Imamov warned Russians about a fine for using summer spare tires in winter. His words transmits prime agency.

Imamov recalled that installing a summer spare tire threatens drivers with a fine of 500 rubles and spoke about the amendments that were adopted in 2021. “If earlier it was allowed to install different tires in pairs on two axles – for example, new studded tires in front and worn out old tires in the back, now the list of problems includes requirements to use only a winter kit with the same wheels, including a spare tire,” he said.

The specialist noted that sometimes such a fine can be appealed within ten days. For example, if the driver explained to the traffic police inspector that he had punctured a tire and was driving a summer spare tire for a tire fitting.

Earlier, Anatoly Mironov, head of the branch of the Moscow Bar Association Zashchita, recalled that in winter the risk of “seasonal” fines increases for Russian drivers. Mironov explained that the special winter rules primarily apply to snow-covered license plates, which are often not readable by cars. He warned that such a violation could result in a fine of 500 to 5,000 rubles.