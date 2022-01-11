On average, Russians would like to receive about 166 thousand rubles a month for work, while men in Russia need more. It is reported by TASS with reference to the research results of the Rabota.ru service.

According to the survey, men have a higher desired salary than women.

“On average in the country, men would like to earn 187 thousand rubles, and women – 138 thousand rubles. In Moscow, men, on average, noted the desired earnings of 201 thousand rubles, and women – 157 thousand rubles, ”the study says.

At the same time, in January 2021, a similar survey showed that the desired salary of women a year earlier was 37 percent lower than the desired salary of men. This year the difference was 26 percent.

The study was conducted in December 2021 in all regions of Russia; more than seven thousand people over 18 years old took part in it.

Earlier in January, recruiting experts said that up to two-thirds of Russian companies could raise employee salaries in 2022.

On January 10, State Duma deputies Yaroslav Nilov and Mikhail Shchapov proposed to reduce the tax on income of low-income citizens to zero. There was also an idea to take from the rich up to half of the income.