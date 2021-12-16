The State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs has developed an initiative to pay the New Year’s pension to Russians annually, they write “News”…

The explanatory note to the bill says that inflation this year could reach nine percent, which will negatively affect the income of pensioners. At the same time, on the eve of each New Year, Russians will want to spend a lot on buying gifts and organizing a holiday.

The pre-New Year payment is necessary, as it will help pensioners not only to celebrate the New Year with dignity, but also not to go into debt on loans to buy gifts. Therefore, of course, if the government supports these norms, we will vote for them. Sergey Mironov leader of “Fair Russia – For the Truth”

The authors of the initiative proposed to establish a payment in the amount of the pension received by the Russians on the date of the provision of this pension payment to them. The State Duma Committee explains that the source of payments will be the federal budget. According to the authors of the bill, in 2022, 786.2 billion rubles may be required for these purposes.

At the same time, it is indicated that the budget expenses for making payments, if necessary, can be partially covered from the funds of the NWF. Their volume next year will amount to 16.4 trillion rubles.

New Year’s pension

For the first time, the chairman of the Just Russia – For Truth faction in the State Duma Sergei Mironov proposed to introduce a New Year’s pension, who sent a bill on the 13th pension to the government for conclusion, which he proposes to pay on New Year’s Eve.

According to him, such an initiative will cost the Russian Pension Fund 654.8 billion rubles a year. Mironov’s proposal will help reduce debt load among pensioners, since they will not have to take loans and microcredits on holidays.

Mironov recalled that pensioners are still the most socially vulnerable citizens, so the state should provide them with additional payments.

Working pensioners

At the end of November, a poll by the Rabota.ru service showed that the number of Russians wishing to earn extra money after their official retirement had grown by 22 percent over the year.

As follows from the survey, 61 percent of Russians want to work when they reach retirement age. Among them, industrial workers were most eager to continue their work (69 percent of the surveyed representatives of the profession), and the least were marketers (48 percent).

Minimum wage in 2022

Also in November, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that 16 million Russians would be affected by the increased indexation of the living wage. In addition, three million Russians will be affected by the increase in the minimum wage. According to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, next year the cost of living will rise to 12,654 rubles.

Thanks to this decision, payments will increase for 16 million citizens – these are recipients of child benefits, federal and regional social supplements to pensions, benefits for temporary disability Anton Kotyakov Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia

The head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said that the living wage for the working-age population will be 13 793 rubles, for pensioners – 10 882 rubles, children – 12 274 rubles.