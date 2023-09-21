The Russian Foreign Ministry proposed increasing the cost of issuing international passports abroad

The Russian Foreign Ministry proposed indexing fees for consular services provided to Russians abroad. Relevant draft government resolution published on the Federal Portal of Draft Regulatory Legal Acts.

In particular, the diplomatic department wanted to increase the cost of issuing a regular five-year international passport from 30 to 35 US dollars (from approximately 2.9 thousand to 3.4 thousand rubles), and a biometric ten-year passport from 80 to 90 US dollars (from approximately 7.7 thousand up to 8.7 thousand rubles).

In addition, for Russians under 14 years of age, it was proposed to raise the price of a regular passport from 10 to 15 US dollars (from approximately 966 to 1.4 thousand rubles) and a biometric one – from 40 to 50 US dollars (from approximately 3.8 thousand to 4. 8 thousand rubles).

Related materials:

It is noted that current fees in foreign institutions have not been indexed since their approval in 2010. The explanatory note to the project also states that the purchasing power of the US dollar due to inflation has decreased by more than 30 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Russian tourists in Phuket (Thailand) will begin to be issued international passports. At first, only applications for documents with a five-year validity period will be accepted.