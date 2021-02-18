Russians wanted to increase the number of vacation days. The measure will affect that part of citizens who have irregular working hours, writes RIA News with reference to the statement of State Duma deputy Andrei Isaev.

Currently, Russians with irregular work schedules can count on three additional vacation days. But employers perceive such a schedule as an opportunity to disturb an employee at any time of the day, Isaev said. Therefore, the deputies want to increase the number of vacation pay, so that “the employer, introducing provisions on irregular working hours into the contract, thinks whether it is beneficial to him or not, how much he really needs it in relation to the employee.”

On Thursday, February 18, deputies and senators, headed by the speakers of both chambers, Vyacheslav Volodin and Valentina Matvienko, submitted to the State Duma a bill on improving the employment sector. The document provides for the creation of a unified digital vacancy platform and a remote job search format. The document is going to be adopted before the end of the convocation of the State Duma.

According to Isaev, before the first and second readings, the bill will be sent to the regions and departments for a month for discussion. A large number of amendments are to be made to the document by the second reading.