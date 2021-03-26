They wanted to ban Russians from refusing to accept flats with flaws from the developer. Such initiative proposed to consider the deputies of the State Duma, writes “Kommersant”.

The initiative provides for the abolition of the current practice, which allows not to sign the deed of transfer until the developer has eliminated all existing shortcomings. Instead, the authors of the project propose, in the event of any defects, to first draw up an act of non-compliance, and then sign the deed of transfer. After that, the developer must either eliminate all the shortcomings, or reduce the cost of the contract or compensate the citizen for the costs.

It is clarified that the bill was put forward by Nikolai Nikolaev, Mikhail Kuzmin, and Alexander Yakubovsky from United Russia, as well as Sergei Kryuchek from Fair Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Russia is going to develop a new type of mortgage – loans for the purchase of apartments and houses that meet the criteria for green housing. Such loans will be provided to citizens on preferential terms, said the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank Sergei Shvetsov, speaking at the 16th international financial forum of the NFA.