The Ministry of Digital Science plans to intensify the process of collecting biometric data from Russians. Writes about this “Kommersant” with reference to three sources.

The department expects to increase the number of entries in the Unified Biometric System (EBS) to 70 million. At the same time, there are now only 164 thousand entries in it.

According to the newspaper, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Digital Industry, at which the idea was voiced to contribute to filling the EBS database with “administrative measures.” In particular, the Russians were offered to close remote access to a number of government services in the absence of biometrics. At the same time, in the case of transferring such data, citizens will be able, for example, to make payments “on the face”, receive notary services or remotely take intermediate exams at universities.

Currently, only credit institutions can collect biometric data. To expand the base, it was proposed to endow the MFC branches with this function; a special mobile application should also appear.

Experts interviewed by the newspaper were dubious about this initiative. In particular, they pointed to the threat of biometric data leakage and their use for illegal purposes.

On February 17, the Ministry of Transport proposed the massive introduction of biometrics at Russian airports. According to the program, by the end of 2023, biometrics for identification of passengers and artificial intelligence in data processing “to simplify transport procedures” will have to be used by six percent of Russian airports. With additional funding, this share can increase to 15 percent.

In December 2020, it became known that the creation of the EBS is not supported by half of Russians, only 19 percent of citizens posted data in it. A third of the respondents could not explain the reasons for not trusting the system. The rest were afraid of government surveillance or are not sure about the protection of personal data.