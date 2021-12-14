The State Duma adopted in the third reading a bill, according to which Russia introduces fines for officials and legal entities, as well as individual entrepreneurs for not allowing suppliers or employees of gas distribution organizations to access gas equipment. About it reported on the website of the Legislative Support System.

It was decided to amend the article of the Code of Administrative Offenses, which is related to the use of resources. According to the publication “Company’s secret”, in case of violation, officials and individual entrepreneurs face a fine in the amount of 10 thousand to 100 thousand rubles. For legal entities, the amount is higher – from 100 thousand to 200 thousand rubles.

They wanted to fine the Russians for such actions because of the imperfection of the system, in which users can bypass the restriction of the supply or extraction of gas with impunity and prevent specialists from suppressing such cases.

Earlier, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, Andrei Kutepov, proposed introducing a fine of up to 10 thousand rubles for not allowing specialists to enter apartments to perform maintenance and repair work on in-house and in-house gas equipment, as well as work on its technical diagnostics.