More than half of the original 540,000 inhabitants of Mariupol have already been evacuated. © Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The port city of Mariupol is of great importance for Putin’s advance, partly because of its geographical location. Your mayor finds clear words for Russia’s attacks.

Kyiv – The defenders of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol offer the Russian attackers “heroic resistance”, according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.

In a conversation with the Unian agency, he reported on extremely difficult fights. He accused the Russian military of taking ruthless action against all residents of the now heavily damaged city, including ethnic Russians. “They weren’t commissioned to protect anyone,” Boychenko said. “Your task is simply to erase the city from the surface of the earth, including its inhabitants.” This is simply genocide, “there can’t be any other name for it”.

“The ring is getting tighter”

However, the Ukrainian flag continues to fly over Mariupol, it remains a Ukrainian city. “And our soldiers are doing everything to ensure that this remains the case in the future,” said Boychenko. However, some parts of the city are already under Russian control. “The city is surrounded, the ring is getting tighter and tighter.”

Boychenko did not want to comment on the future of the city or even its liberation by Ukrainian troops from outside. “Even the general staff of the Ukrainian army certainly has no answer,” Boychenko said. “I think we must have patience and strength, time will tell.”

Most recently, the Mariupol authorities had given the number of civilian deaths as 2,187. “I can say that the number is now significantly higher,” Boychenko said, without giving any further details. More than half of the original 540,000 inhabitants have already been evacuated. dpa