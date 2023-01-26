Things were tough this week in the Duma, the Russian lower chamber. At issue was the idea of ​​taking their money and property from Russians who fled after the start of the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

The same goes for well-known Russians. “For most of the departed stars, Russia is not a homeland, but a rack to pick from. We must methodically cut off their sources of nutrition,” Dumalid Jelena Jampolskaja snapped.

The proposal to seize hundreds of thousands of Russians from their belongings comes from State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, an acknowledged follower of Putin. “There are cowards who have gone, sit still and are silent. They live on wealth or work, but leave the country and our boys who are fighting alone,” Volodin said. “However, we have to deal with the scum that have left, but live at the expense of the state, have salaries, real estate and money here and wipe their feet at the country.”