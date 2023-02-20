intelligence servicesRussia wants to map and possibly sabotage Dutch energy facilities, such as wind farms in the North Sea. Intelligence services AIVD and MIVD report this. According to the services, the Russians are trying to visualize more infrastructure in the North Sea, such as internet cables and gas pipelines.

According to AIVD boss Erik Akerboom, a Russian ship was spotted near Dutch windmills last autumn, which was most likely engaged in espionage. “That failed, the ship was within our territorial waters and was sent away by the Coast Guard. But it says something about the Russian interest in maritime infrastructure. We are on high alert”, said Akerboom during a press conference that focused on the consequences of one year of war in Ukraine.

According to the services, a physical threat to other vital sectors, such as the drinking water supply, is also conceivable. “It is not for nothing that several Russian intelligence officers have been deported from our country.” See also Italian police seize Russian billionaire's yacht, valued at R$2.9 billion

According to MIVD director Jan Swillens, the physical and digital sabotage campaign by the Russians against their neighboring country and Western countries is the largest in history. “It sometimes seems that little is happening, but the joint intelligence services are doing everything they can to help Ukraine. Their service is very resilient and should remain so.” The two services have decided to work together in a ‘Russia house.’

Necessary, according to Akerboom, since the invasion that started on February 24 has a greater impact than the terrorist attacks in the US on September 11, 2001. “A large power bloc trying to attack Europe is unprecedented. And leads to great tensions around the world. Just look at how Russia is trying to gain political and economic influence, especially on countries in Africa and Asia. That worries us, for example, who is waiting for a Russian Africa?”, says Akerboom.

No peace talks

The war in Ukraine will probably further fuel anti-institutional sentiment in the Netherlands, the services state in their joint publication about the war. They think the war in Ukraine will last for a while. Peace talks are not yet underway and, according to the services, it is unlikely that Russia or Ukraine will win the battle anytime soon. In the meantime, the war has consequences for the energy supply, for example, which means that the Dutch are also confronted with high prices. See also The day the Berlinale speaks Spanish

The AIVD and MIVD warn that these high prices lead to problems and dissatisfaction. The war itself also leads to distrust of the government. The services note that “the extremist anti-institutional movement is overwhelmingly pro-Russian, portraying President Putin as a ‘savior’.” According to the services, this is not necessarily a popular view in the Netherlands, but it would make the groups sensitive to covert influence from Russia.

The services say no large numbers of extremists have traveled to Russia or Ukraine to join the fight. They do warn that there is a chance that al-Qaeda or the terrorist organization Islamic State will try to profit from the war. “We see that IS is regrouping in Syria. We are not going to an increased threat, but we do see networks emerging that we are concerned about,” says Akerboom.

General Jan Swillens (L), head of the MIVD in conversation with Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg (M) and AIVD boss Erik Akerboom (R). © GUUS SCHOONEWILLE



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: