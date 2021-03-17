Russians would like to lift the moratorium on the death penalty in the country, toughen the punishment for corruption, abolish the Unified State Exam, and reduce taxes. This is evidenced by the results of the VTsIOM poll. RIA News…

According to the study, if the interviewed citizens were in the place of the adviser to the President of Russia, they would advise the head of state to reduce taxes and change the tax system (six percent of respondents) and lift the moratorium on the death penalty (two percent).

The Russians also called for the adoption of laws toughening penalties for bribery (seven percent), aimed at developing the country (six percent) and abolishing the USE (five percent). Moreover, more than half of 63 percent of the respondents found it difficult to answer.

An all-Russian poll was conducted on March 12. It was attended by 1.6 thousand residents of the country aged 18 and over.

The death penalty has not been abolished in Russia. It is specified as a punishment in five articles of the Criminal Code, but since 1997 there has been a moratorium on its application.