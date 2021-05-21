Russian tourists vaccinated with the domestic vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V” will not be able to visit Spain from June 7th. It is reported on May 21 by TASS citing a source in the country’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

The arrival of tourists from Russia vaccinated by “Sputnik” will be possible only if, before that time, the drug is approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“The Sputnik V vaccine has not yet been included in the list of drugs for emergency use by the WHO, so Russian tourists vaccinated with this vaccine will not be able to come yet,” the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that foreign tourists vaccinated against coronavirus infection with drugs approved by the EMA or WHO will be able to visit Spain from that date.

On May 19, WHO expressed the hope that the organization’s inspectors will be able to complete a safety assessment of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during the coming summer. Melita Vujnovich, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, noted that the WHO assessment does not guarantee the acquisition of the “approved” status for the drug for distribution in other countries.

On the same day, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, announced that there was reliable information that the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Europe was being delayed at the behest of the high offices of the European Union (EU). He noted that it is up to the citizens of European countries and law enforcement agencies to understand the reasons for what is happening.

The European regulator EMA began the procedure for the consecutive examination of the registration dossier of Sputnik V in early March. A month earlier it became known that the EU regulator completed scientific consulting on Sputnik V and gave the developer the opportunity to apply for registration of the drug in the European Union, which the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) did, but no decision has yet been made.

The world’s first vaccine against COVID-19 was registered in the Russian Federation on August 11, 2020. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.