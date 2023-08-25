“Arguments and Facts”: prices for wallpaper and putty have fallen, it’s profitable to buy them now

Russians were urged to urgently buy goods such as wallpaper, putty and primer, due to lower prices for them. This advice was given by market experts interviewed by the publication. “Arguments and Facts”.

According to experts, over the past year, the demand for goods for construction and repair has jumped 2.5 times. This factor influenced the fact that during the same period, most building materials became more expensive by 20-40 percent. On the contrary, boards and plywood slightly lost in price.

In addition, the cost of wallpaper continues to decrease (by 18 percent compared to 2022), putty and primer (by 20-30 percent), as well as electricians (by two percent). Experts noted that it would be most profitable to purchase these goods now, since the price decline will not last long – by the end of the year, goods for construction and repair may rise in price by an average of 10-15 percent. In addition, construction stores and online trading platforms in September can arrange seasonal promotions and sales, thanks to which there will be a good chance to find goods at a reasonable cost.

The experts added that it is also worth buying some goods in construction stores because they are in great short supply, and there is no guarantee that they will soon be available elsewhere. At the moment, sellers lack all kinds of insulation, aerated concrete blocks, facing and building bricks, imported carpets and power tools, as well as sanitary ware of some prestigious brands. In the fall, experts also predicted an acute shortage of insulation and products with antifreeze additives necessary to work at zero and negative temperatures.

In August, it became known that materials for home renovation in Russia could rise in price by 20-30 percent amid the weakening of the ruble.