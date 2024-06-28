Microsurgeon Ruslan Masgutov called for taking a contrast shower for immunity

A contrast shower stimulates the contraction and expansion of blood vessels, which has a beneficial effect on many body systems, said microsurgeon, traumatologist-orthopedist, candidate of medical sciences Ruslan Masgutov. Take a contrast shower more often, doctor called Russians in their Telegram channel.

The doctor called a contrast shower one of the best ways to stimulate blood circulation, the lymphatic drainage system and immunity. He explained that when temperatures change, the vessels narrow and expand, and the blood flow becomes more active. This allows the body to be better saturated with oxygen and nutrients.

Thanks to the stimulation of the lymphatic drainage system, the lymph flow and, accordingly, the immune system are stimulated according to the same principle, Masgutov added.

The doctor also assured that a contrast shower helps remove toxins from the body, helps reduce swelling and improves overall well-being.

Related materials:

Earlier, allergist-immunologist Elena Paretskaya advised drinking water in the morning. According to her, plain water is the healthiest drink upon waking up.