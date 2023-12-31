Oncologist Kaprin called for giving up smoked foods to reduce the risk of cancer

The chief oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrei Kaprin spoke about three categories of products in the New Year's menu that provoke stomach and intestinal cancer. His words leads “Russian newspaper”.

The doctor called on Russians to remove or at least reduce the amount of smoked, spicy and fatty foods in their diet. According to him, it is these three categories of products that significantly increase the risk of developing cancer of the intestines and stomach. Instead, Kaprin recommends eating more vegetables, fruits and, in general, trying to eat a balanced diet so that the body receives the vitamins and minerals it needs in a timely manner.

Related materials:

Also in the new year, the oncologist suggested stopping self-medication and, if possible, giving up bad habits. “Not a single cigarette smoked or an extra glass of alcohol drunk will add health, strength and energy to you,” Kaprin warned, emphasizing that it is these habits that can provoke “breakdown” of the body.

Earlier, endocrinologist Irina Petrova warned that systematic overeating during the New Year holidays could provoke food addiction and some other health problems.