The authorities of Nepal have decided to suspend international and domestic flights due to the worsening situation with the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Writes about this on May 3 Mint.

Domestic flights will cease from Monday, and international flights will be completely suspended from 6 May. The ban on air traffic is preliminary introduced until May 14, further decisions will be determined by the epidemiological situation in the country.

As told in an interview with TASS Russian Ambassador to Nepal Aleksey Novikov, the Russian Embassy appeals to the Russians with a request to postpone trips to the republic at a later time, and also recommends that Russian citizens who are in Nepal return from their trip in the remaining days.

“We have been officially notified that the government of Nepal has decided to suspend domestic flights from today and to close international flights from this Thursday due to the rapidly deteriorating epidemiological situation. Hospitals in Nepal are experiencing a shortage of vacancies and a shortage of equipment and medicines, ”said the head of the Russian diplomatic mission.

According to the International Bureau of Statistics Worldometer, As of May 3, 336,030 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Nepal, of which 3,325 were deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 283,994 people have fully recovered.

On April 12, Russia limited air traffic with Turkey and Tanzania, from April 15 to June 1, due to the worsening epidemiological situation with the coronavirus in these countries. Tour operators were advised to suspend the sale of vouchers.