Summer residents of Karelia urged to harvest on time to avoid encounters with bears

The Ministry of Natural Resources of Karelia appealed to the inhabitants of the republic with an appeal to harvest crops in their summer cottages in a timely manner so as not to attract bears who want to eat. How noted in the department, they have already received complaints from residents of a number of districts who have encountered such uninvited guests.

“Not finding a treat in the village, he [медведь] also will not decide to come back for a supplement again,” the ministry reminded, noting that bears are usually attracted by ripe apples, pears, cherries, plums, and chokeberries. In addition to the timely harvesting of fruits, summer residents were asked not to leave garbage, as well as edible waste and rotten fruits, on and near the plots, since all this can also attract bears.

If the meeting with the predator did take place, the residents of Karelia are advised not to run away and not make sudden movements, but to quietly get away from it, including if it is a small bear cub, because its parents may be nearby.

Earlier in Yakutia, a bear was caught on video, which appeared in a summer cottage and staged a pogrom there. The predator roamed the site, broke the children’s pool and knocked over the barrels. The bear did not touch the woman who was in the house, and after one of the summer residents hit the iron container, he got scared and ran away towards the forest.