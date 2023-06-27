Nutritionist Shota: in the heat, fatty and sweet varieties of ice cream put an unnecessary burden on the liver

Nutritionist Kalandia Shota advised to give up red meat, coffee and ice cream in the summer heat. About this she told in conversation with Life.

The specialist explained that fatty and sweet varieties of ice cream give an excessive load on the liver and pancreas. Therefore, according to her, on a hot day, light desserts should be preferred, which are better absorbed by the digestive system. It can be popsicles or sorbet.

In addition, Shota advised against eating red meat, as it makes the digestive enzymes work harder. At the peak of the heat, she recommended choosing seafood and poultry dishes, and leaving steaks and deli meats for dinner.

The nutritionist urged to give up coffee in the heat, as the drink has a diuretic effect and dehydrates the body, washing out electrolytes and fluid.

Previously, doctor Zoe Williams called the right way to drink beer in the heat. According to her, an alcoholic drink should be washed down with water to avoid dehydration.