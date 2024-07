Gastroenterologist Melnikova urged to avoid chocolate bars with caramel

Gastroenterologist Ekaterina Melnikova told what kind of sweets should be avoided in order not to harm health. Her words leads Channel Five.

“If we talk about candies that you can buy in a store, in the classic sense of candy, then you should especially avoid chocolate bars that are also saturated with caramel and peanuts,” Melnikova urged Russians. The doctor explained that this product contains “an exorbitant amount of sugar.” According to the doctor, it is better to choose sweets made from dark chocolate.

At the same time, nutritionist Zhanna Tikhanycheva recommended avoiding sweets that contain trans fats. “Trans fats are not absorbed by our body. The body does not know how to utilize these substances, and stores them in fatty tissue,” she added.

Related materials:

Earlier, nutritionist Sabina Karsieva spoke about the benefits of kvass. According to her, the drink has a beneficial effect on the intestinal microflora and overall health.