Russians have been urged not to wear deer sweaters and lace dresses to celebrate the New Year. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, stylist Olga Kim named them among the least relevant images for New Year’s Eve.

Some items, such as sequins, are always on trend for New Year’s Eve, Kim said. But this does not apply to all classic images for celebrating the New Year.

I would give up the funky reindeer sweaters. If you want something so homely, I would recommend replacing it with a solid-colored chunky knit sweater. Olga Kimstylist

In addition, the stylist recommended giving up dresses with lace. “They were relevant for a couple of years, but it’s time to abandon them. Although, to be fair, you need to look at the lace itself, ”summed up Kim ..

Also, the Russians were advised to abandon sheath dresses. Instead, the stylist suggested paying attention to dresses made of translucent fabrics. In her opinion, next year products, for example, from organza, will be the most relevant. And to start wearing things made of such fabrics should start already on New Year’s Eve, concluded Kim.

In December, Russian celebrity stylist Lina Dembikova named the best clothes to celebrate the New Year. So, for women who are planning to have a cozy party at home, the fashion expert recommended to give preference to linen dresses, images with feathers and pajamas in a luxurious style with decorative elements. An appropriate outfit for meeting the Year of the Tiger, in her opinion, can also be tracksuits in combination with pumps and lots of silver jewelry.

At the same time, men should choose trousers and a minimalistic oversized shirt with a stand-up collar, which gives the image a splendor, or a laconic sweatshirt with trousers and boots.