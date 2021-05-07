A member of the board of directors of the Okami group of companies, Oleg Moseev, urged Russians not to wait for a drop in prices and to hurry up with the purchase of a new car. This is reported by URA.RU.

According to him, a decrease in cost should not be expected due to the fact that there is a shortage of some models. “There will still be problems with the supply of cars of certain models and configurations, so if you need a car now, you need to buy it right now,” the expert noted.

The Russian Automobile Dealers Association agrees with Moseev’s opinion. They emphasized that due to the shortage, car sellers began to offer discounts to buyers less often. In addition, the number of car loans increased.

Russian dealers warn that in the second quarter of 2021, the cost of cars could rise by 2-7 percent.

Earlier it was reported that there are no longer enough trucks and LCVs (light duty trucks) in Russia. The queues for their purchase stretch for several months.