Economist Zubets: Let’s not regret high inflation

Russians should not regret high inflation. With such an appeal to citizens on air “Moscow Speaks” addressed Director of the Institute of Social and Economic Research Alexey Zubets.

According to the economist, low price growth rates may be recorded “not because life is good.” For example, at the moment of the slowdown of the Russian economy in the 2000s, inflation was at a level of about four percent, but not for long.

“In fact, low inflation is not a sign of a good life. When the Central Bank says that we will give you four percent inflation, it means that in fact they will provide us with an economic crisis. Therefore, let’s not regret high inflation and wish for low inflation,” Zubets added.

At a board meeting in July, the Central Bank of Russia raised not only the key rate, but also the inflation forecast for 2024. In April, it was 4.3-4.8 percent, and now it has reached 6.5-7 percent. At the same time, some participants in the meeting called for raising the rate immediately to 19 or 20 percent per annum, since the current high inflation is beginning to take root in the economy, negatively affecting its growth prospects.

As stated by Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Alexey Zabotkin, the regulator’s main task is to achieve low inflation across a wide range of consumer goods and services. For these purposes, it may increase the key rate to values ​​above 20 percent. The corresponding decision will be made if there are still doubts about the reduction of inflation expectations of the population and business at a sufficient rate so that inflation will again be four percent next year.