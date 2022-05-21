The supply of natural gas to Finland from Russia was cut early this morning. Finnish state energy company Gasum confirms this after Finland refused to pay supplier Gazprom in rubles.

Russia requires European customers to pay for their gas in rubles from now on, even if it has been agreed in contracts that they would pay in euros or dollars, for example. Russia wants to support its own currency in times of international sanctions. Poland and Bulgaria were previously cut off from Russian gas for the same reason.

“The supply of natural gas to Finland under Gasum’s supply contract has been interrupted,” the company said in a statement, adding that gas would now be supplied from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline, which connects Finland to Estonia.

The Finnish company said yesterday that it had been informed by the Russian giant Gazprom of the impending interruption of deliveries. Although most of the gas that Finland imports comes from Russia, the fuel accounts for only 8 percent of all the energy the country uses. Gasum assures that it would continue its activities ‘normally’, thanks to alternative suppliers. Finland had already unveiled plans on Friday to run without Russian gas next winter, most notably announcing the 10-year lease, with neighboring Estonia, of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

Finland, and neighboring Sweden, decided to join NATO because of the Russian offensive against Ukraine. Fearing that the Russians have even more invasion plans, Finns and Swedes are giving up their long-term status as neutral country. Finland shares about 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia. Moscow has already warned Helsinki that a formal candidacy for NATO membership “would be a grave mistake, the consequences of which will have far-reaching consequences.” See also Words from Zelensky cause discomfort, but 'UN role in Ukraine remains minimal for the time being'

In particular, Russia had justified its attack on Ukraine by its western neighbor’s rapprochement with NATO, believing it posed an “existential” threat to its security.