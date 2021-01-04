The Russians, whose travel is restricted due to debts, owe a total of 1.6 trillion rubles, follows from the materials of the Federal Bailiff Service. Reported by TASS…

According to the department, as of December 1, 2020, more than 4.1 million decisions on temporary restrictions on the departure of debtors from the country were in force in Russia. Moreover, more than 532 thousand of them accounted for alimony debtors. Their total debt exceeds 115 billion rubles.

Earlier, the press service of the Federal Bailiff Service of Russia reported that more than four million Russians are on the list of debtors restricted to travel abroad on the eve of the New Year. As of December 1, 4.1 million citizens received a decree temporarily banning the right of debtors to leave Russia. This is 700 thousand more than a year earlier. More often than not, malicious defaulters of alimony and debtors on loans cannot leave the country. Most often, in recent years, restrictions have been imposed on those who forget to pay debts for housing and communal services.