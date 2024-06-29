Mash: Russians trapped on plane in Antalya caught on video

In Antalya, Türkiye, Russians were caught on video locked in a stuffy plane. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

It is specified that there are 200 Russians on board the plane. It is known that two adults and a child lost consciousness due to the heat. The recording shows how they are trying to cool down by blowing various things on themselves. Some even began to undress due to the stuffiness.

The AzurAir plane was scheduled to fly from Antalya to Moscow at 7 am on June 29. According to one of the passengers, the pilots cannot start the plane’s engines. “We’ve been sitting inside a hot plane for over an hour. The crew does not react,” noted a compatriot.

AzurAir said that the ship is being refueled. Preparations for departure are currently underway. Airline representatives apologized for the inconvenience caused.