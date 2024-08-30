Central Bank: Volume of microloans issued in Russia increased by 20 percent in April-June

According to the results of the second quarter of 2024, the volume of microloans issued in Russia increased by 20 percent, and the size of the total portfolio of such loans exceeded 500 billion rubles. This is reported by TASS with reference to statistical data from the Central Bank (CB).

The regulator noted that during this period of time, the volume of microloans issued in the consumer segment has grown significantly. The growth rate in it amounted to almost 20 percent, although in the first quarter it was at a level of about 6 percent.

Similar dynamics were observed in the segment of microcredit for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). In this sector, the volume of loans increased by 22 percent. This happened largely due to the low base of the first quarter, or the so-called seasonality factor. As a result, the total volume of the MFI portfolio in April-June increased by 7 percent, the Central Bank summarized.

The Russian authorities are unable to cope with the problem of the growth of consumer lending, despite repeated increases in the key rate. Against this background, the RBC publication, citing sources in the government’s financial and economic bloc, reported on the Cabinet’s intention to find new ways to cool Russians’ demand for credit. As one of the measures, as one of the sources specified, the option of increasing the terms for processing loans is being considered. Another solution to the problem could be tightening the issuance of loans taking into account the debt burden of potential recipients.