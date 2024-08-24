Economist Osavolyuk: Some families in the Russian Federation will receive a tax payment from 2026

In Russia, from 2026, families with two or more children and an income of no more than 1.5 subsistence minimums will be able to receive an annual family tax payment. About this RIA Novosti said Alexandra Osavolyuk, junior research fellow at the Institute of Applied Economic Research at RANEPA.

The economist explained that the payment will be calculated by dividing one-twelfth of the total income received during the reporting period by the number of family members. In this way, it will be possible to return part of the taxes paid a year earlier in the amount of 7 percent of the income. The personal income tax rate for them will be 6 percent instead of 13.

The law on the corresponding payment was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 13. The document establishes the grounds for assigning the payment to working parents, as well as adoptive parents, guardians, and trustees. The payment is provided to citizens of the Russian Federation who permanently reside in the country, are tax residents of the Russian Federation, and have paid personal income tax on their income in the year preceding the application for the payment.