The lawyers told the Russians about the fines for violating restrictive measures that can be received on New Year’s Eve. The amount of penalties varies from 500 rubles to 300 thousand rubles, in some cases violators face administrative arrest. RIA News…

In Moscow, until January 15, the work of restaurants and cafes at night is prohibited – namely, from 23:00 to 06:00. Similar restrictions will apply on New Year’s Eve in Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Penza, Rostov-on-Don, Smolensk, Stavropol Territory, Tula, Tyumen, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, Chelyabinsk, Yaroslavl. At the same time, in St. Petersburg, catering establishments were completely prohibited from working. For violation of the rules, restaurants face a fine of up to 300 thousand rubles, visitors – up to 30 thousand.

The Russians were reminded that restrictions on holding mass events on New Year’s Eve also apply to private parties with catering and a large number of guests. Their organizers and participants risk getting fines of up to 30 thousand rubles for individuals and from 100 to 300 thousand – for legal entities. And in the Orenburg region, more than ten people cannot be brought home at all.

Guests of New Year’s corporate parties are required to wear masks and gloves and keep their distance. Personal protective equipment can only be removed at the table. For violations during events, fines of up to 300 thousand rubles are provided, in case of repeated violation – the suspension of the organization’s activities for 90 days.

Earlier, lawyer Oleg Sukhov reminded the Russians of possible fines due to too noisy New Year celebrations. According to federal law, noise at night (from 11 pm to 7 am) should not exceed a person’s calm speech. For non-compliance with the requirements of a citizen, they can be fined one thousand rubles. However, regional laws may differ.