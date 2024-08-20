Deputy Chaplin: pensioners and disabled people will receive automatic payments from 2025

Pensioners over 80 years old and disabled people of group I will begin to receive automatic payments from 2025, State Duma deputy Nikita Chaplin said, reports RIA Novosti.

The parliamentarian explained that previously unemployed citizens caring for the specified categories of pensioners could apply for monthly compensation in the amount of 1.2 thousand rubles; they needed to submit a corresponding application and provide supporting documents.

With the introduction of the new procedure, the need to submit supporting documents will disappear. “Pensioners and disabled people will receive the payment automatically, without the need to confirm the presence of a caregiver,” Chaplin clarified.

He added that the payment of ten thousand rubles to one of the parents of a disabled child, the payment of 1.2 thousand rubles to other unemployed persons for caring for a disabled child, and the payment of ten thousand rubles to parents of disabled children of group I will remain unchanged.

It was previously reported that working pensioners in Russia will be able to receive an increase of up to two thousand rubles after the return of pension indexation twice a year.