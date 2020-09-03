Russians wishing to visit Dubai need to have a negative test result for coronavirus infection with them, as well as pass another test upon arrival in an Arab country. TASS with reference to the Russian Consulate General in Dubai.

It is emphasized that only the Emirate of Dubai is open to tourists. Tourists must pass a PCR test 96 hours before departure. After arrival, the test must be taken again.

The tourist’s place of residence is documented. After arrival, you should be on self-isolation until the test result is obtained.

At the same time, it is reported that citizens of the Russian Federation will not have to undergo mandatory quarantine after arriving in Egypt. Tourists need to provide a negative PCR test for coronavirus, obtained no earlier than 72 hours before arrival at Cairo airport.

Earlier it was reported that Russia is resuming flights with Egypt, the UAE and the Maldives. There will be three flights a week to Egypt, two to the UAE and the Maldives.