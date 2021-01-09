In St. Petersburg, parents threw their child out of the window of a nine-story building during a fire to save his life. Fontanka writes about this.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening, January 9, in an apartment on the second floor, but neighbors from above asked for help. At that moment they were seen by two heads of the Frunzenskiy UMVD, approaching the police station, located in a nearby building. They ran to the windows and first caught a blanket thrown by the Russians living on the third floor, and then a three-year-old girl. The child was not injured, but the police still called an ambulance.

As a result of the fire, a two-room apartment burned down, one person died. According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in St. Petersburg, there were no casualties. In total, 20 people were evacuated from the building.

In December, in New Tayswell, Tennessee, a seven-year-old boy rescued his two-year-old sister from a burning house. The fire broke out at night, and the adults did not manage to get through the flames to the room where the girl was sleeping. The father of the family broke the window into the bedroom where the baby was, and put the boy in so that he could climb into the house and take out his sister.