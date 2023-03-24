Infectious disease doctor Neronov told about the symptoms of different forms of anthrax

Vladimir Neronov, an infectious disease specialist at JSC Meditsina, spoke about the symptoms of anthrax, which are easily recognizable and appear within two to three days after infection. Expert’s words leads prime agency.

The source of infection can be animals, cattle and people who come into contact with them. Also, anthrax spores can get into the soil from thawed cattle burial grounds with disposed of infected animals.

According to Neronov, the disease develops rapidly, and in 80-90 percent of cases it occurs in the skin form – specific ulcers appear on the skin. But sometimes the disease occurs in a pulmonary or intestinal form. The first can be transmitted from person to person and through the air with dust. “At the beginning of the disease, there is a high level of intoxication of the body,” said the infectious disease specialist.

Anthrax is treated with antibiotics. You need to start and take it as soon as possible – then the chance for a full recovery will be higher. Up to 10 percent of cases end in death, but with delayed action, this figure can reach 90 percent.

The first cases of anthrax in Russia became known on March 15. In Chuvashia, a married couple fell ill, in which the husband contracted the infection while cutting a bull carcass. At the same time, he managed to sell about half a ton of infected meat.

On March 22, information appeared about the third resident of Chuvashia, who fell ill with anthrax. On the same day, the head of the republic, Oleg Nikolaev, said that the infected person was infected while butchering a bull and was in another region at the time the disease was discovered. Later it turned out that the patient with suspected anthrax was hospitalized in the suburbs.

On March 23, the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko announced that the foci of anthrax in Russia had been localized.