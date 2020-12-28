The expiring year has changed the lives of almost half (47 percent) of Runet users. This is stated in the materials received by the “Lenta.ru” research, which was conducted by the social network “Odnoklassniki” and the research center ResearchMe.

The Russians appreciated 2020, and also told what period in their life they consider the most difficult, what this year was remembered for, how it influenced relations with loved ones and what could have made it a little happier.

Most often, respondents aged 18 to 24 (64 percent) and 25-34 (53 percent) reported a complete life change in 2020. Users rated the way in which their lives had changed on a ten-point scale: 33 percent of the respondents called this year successful (ratings from 6 to 10), and 41 percent called this year unsuccessful (ratings from 1 to 4).

More than a third of respondents (31 percent) began to treat their friends and relatives more reverently, communicate more with their parents (17 percent). Women more often than men talked about reconsidering relationships with loved ones: 35 percent versus 28 percent, respectively. At the same time, 35 percent of respondents said that this year they began to communicate with friends less often. In addition, many people remembered 2020 for the fact that they began to cook more. This was stated by 22 percent of respondents. At the same time, 21 percent of the respondents noted that they had gained weight, and 10 percent – that they had lost weight. There are also those who read more (18 percent), discovered new hobbies (16 percent), or have a pet (12 percent).

Users also told what period they consider the most difficult for themselves or their family. The answers to this question varied greatly depending on the age of the respondents. So, younger users more often called the period of the coronavirus pandemic the most difficult in their life – 68 percent of respondents under 24 think so. 60 percent of respondents under 34 and 43 percent of those aged 35-44 agree with them. Older people noted the 1991-1992 events as a difficult period: 31 percent of users aged 45-54 and 48 percent of users over 55. But the coronavirus pandemic was called complicated by only 38 percent of respondents 45-54 years old and 32 percent of 55 years old.

In general, the period of the coronavirus pandemic was called difficult by 48 percent of respondents, the events of 1991-1992 – 25 percent, the financial and economic crisis in Russia in 1998 – 10 percent, the currency crisis in Russia in 2014-2015 – 9 percent, the crisis of 2008-2009 – 8 percent of those surveyed.

Almost 40 percent of the respondents said that this year would be happier for them if they had more money, and 33 percent – if they had new material goods: a new car, apartment, house, etc. At the same time, 34 percent said that they would like to spend more time with loved ones. In addition, many said they would like to travel more often – such respondents were 30 percent. Almost a quarter of those surveyed (23 percent) dream of lifting restrictions related to coronavirus. And only 6 percent of Runet users said they were happy.