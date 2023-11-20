40% of Russians see no point in participating in an online meeting if the organizer has not announced the topic of the meeting in advance. Analysts from the video communication service “Kontur.Talk” came to this conclusion as a result of a survey of 1.3 thousand respondents across the country. The results of the study appeared in Izvestia on November 21.

Video meetings occupy a significant place in the work schedule of Russians: two-thirds of respondents (67.3%) participate in at least three online meetings every day. At the same time, business calls are not always organized correctly. One in five complain that organizers do not prepare a detailed description of the meeting (21%) or schedule meetings without prior agreement (19.5%).

Those surveyed are hindered from holding an online conference effectively by family members and pets (12%), neighbors’ renovations (10.6%), or lack of moderation, without which all participants interrupt each other (8.6%). Some respondents (8%) do not like their colleagues’ cameras being turned off—it’s difficult to track their interlocutors’ reactions using avatars and black circles.

Most Russians do not want to waste their working time on meaningless discussions. 40% of respondents do not see the point in online meetings if the organizer does not send the topic of the conversation in advance – this is the most common reason for refusing a call. More than a quarter of respondents (29%) prefer to watch recorded meetings, citing workload, and a third (32%) simply cannot fit them into a busy calendar.

“Communications in various fields are moving online. In this regard, digital etiquette is emerging, which is not yet a social institution. Drawing up a meeting agenda so that the interlocutors can prepare for it is an important step. If previously employees simply scheduled meetings, now they prepare a plan, send materials in advance and even reserve time on their calendars to prepare for the call. Meetings become shorter: People begin to show respect for the other person’s time. an understanding is being formed that communication must be effective and influence business processes,” said Pavel Skripnichenko, head of the Kontur.Tolk project.

Those surveyed noted phrases that were equally annoying during online and offline meetings. The most unpleasant thing for respondents unexpectedly turned out to be the address of “colleague” (or ingratiating “colleagues”) – 26% of respondents do not like it. Apparently, it’s also not worth wishing your interlocutor “good day”: such a greeting irritates 23% of Russians. Every fifth person dislikes empty thanks (the phrase “thanks in advance”) and excessive use of anglicisms (“sink”, “sink”).

Also, respondents do not like it when phrases are used in business communication: “please take note” – 18.5%, “please consider the opportunity” – 15.6%, “protocol” – 13.6%, “it’s just a minute, this quickly” – 12.4%, “should have been yesterday” – 11%, “you can talk now” – 10%, “we need to talk” – 7.3%.

On November 16, Ekaterina Skulanova, an expert in the entrepreneurship and self-employment department of the specialized employment center “My Career,” told Izvestia that the results of many business tasks and even entire projects depend on the ability to properly build business communication. As Skulanova noted, a business letter is a conservative form of communication; it has a clear and understandable structure. It includes the sender’s name, the subject of the letter, a greeting, the essence of the message, a request or question, the sender’s full signature, ways to contact him and, if necessary, additional files in the form of attachments.