VTsIOM Poll: 81% of Russians Do Not Feel Negative Emotions Towards Migrants

81 percent of Russians do not experience negative emotions towards migrants who have come to their locality from other countries. This was stated by Mikhail Mamonov, head of the Department of Political Research at VTsIOM, reports RIA News.

The group of conflicting assessments constitutes only 17 percent. At the same time, the majority of negative assessments were given by residents of the Central and Northwestern Federal Districts.

At the same time, the analyst pointed out, there is a demand in the country for a tougher migration policy. In particular, citizens want to see strict rules, migrants observing the traditions and customs of the indigenous population, as well as the inevitability of punishment for crime.

On the afternoon of July 18, migrants hit State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveyev in the head in Samara. The legislator saw three newcomers attacking passersby, tried to stop the troublemakers, but was hit himself. Later, two of the hooligans were detained, and a search is underway for the third.