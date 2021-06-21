About 42 percent of Russians suspect that their colleagues are making more money in the same job. This is stated in a survey of the “Rabota.ru” service, writes Inc.

Slightly more than half of the respondents are sure that they know what salaries their colleagues have. About 52 percent of Russians said that there is no difference in income, another 6 percent believe that their colleagues earn less.

Among those who believe their incomes are lower, 11 percent are confident that salaries differ by less than 10 percent. Another 41 percent think the difference is 10-30 percent. About 26 percent think that the income of colleagues is 30-50 percent higher, and 22 percent believe that salaries differ by more than one and a half times.

Earlier it became known that the Russians would like to earn 131.6 thousand rubles. It is clarified that men, on average, named the figure higher than women. So, Russians would like to receive 144.3 thousand rubles a month, and Russian women – 107 thousand rubles.