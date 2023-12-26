Home page politics

Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Both sides in the Ukraine war do not provide any information about their own losses. There is even more interest in the video material about the situation at the front.

Kiev – Military bloggers are finding a large audience against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. Even the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) regularly reports on their information, even if they cannot usually be independently verified. Now a problem is apparently getting worse for the Russian side: the soldiers are running away in droves. Video footage should prove this.

“Whole groups” of Russian soldiers are surrendering “en masse” due to the “inhumane attitude” of their commanders, the Ukrainian portal quoted Kyiv Post quoted Ukrainian Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, also spokesman for the Tavria military group, on Christmas Day. According to Shtupun's statements on national television, Russia's troops are increasingly rejecting orders to attack Ukrainian positions.

“Because they refused to be used in senseless assaults or other crimes, some officers stripped them naked in the winter cold, held them in cold pits, beat them and threatened them with execution,” he said, according to the Kyiv Post.

Putin is calculating high human losses in the Ukraine war

According to reports, Russia continues to suffer high losses in the fighting: there has now been a serious drone attack in Crimea. There is “numerous video evidence” of the escape of Russian soldiers, she said Kyiv Post so. One was distributed by military blogger “Necro Mancer,” who writes about himself on X: “I collect information about movements, bases and 200 members of the ROA.”

ROA probably refers to the Russian Orthodox Army, a pro-Russian militia that fought in Donbass in 2014. It has now become an infantry brigade – estimates of the number of its members vary greatly depending on who you ask.

For how much longer? A Russian soldier on patrol in Mariupol (archive image) © Uncredited/AP/dpa

This from the Russian anti-corruption group Gulagu.net The published video shows several Russians crouching on the ground and being beaten with sticks, the wrote Kyiv Post and also showed another video posted by Anton Gerashenko on December 24th. Gerashenko is an advisor to the Ukrainian secret service.

In the clip, Russian soldiers use foul language to express their outrage at “lying commanders” who sent them to the front without training. “F**king commanders,” one of them shouts. However, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is playing with the ignorance of his troops, writes Gerashenko – he sees them as “human resources” for his “meat aussaults”, which can be roughly translated as “cannon fodder” for the “meat grinder”. The language in war is not squeamish.

Ukraine is also fleeing military service against Russia

Russia's soldiers have many problems on the front, such as Ukrainian air defense. After Russian bombers were shot down, they now have to tremble. “While the Russian Air Force has so far surprisingly – and fortunately – only partially exploited its immense potential, which exists on paper, the actions of the Ukrainian air defense forces deserve the highest respect,” wrote the General Swiss military magazine.

In the wake of harsher fighting conditions in winter weather, there were reports as early as mid-November that Putin's invading army was bleeding dry. Russian deserters even killed their commanders and fled the Crimean Peninsula. A 28-year-old Russian helicopter pilot managed to defect to Ukraine in the fall – and he described his helicopter escape to Ukraine. Of course, similar misery can also be heard from the other side: Ukrainians are fleeing military service against Russia, risking their lives.

Meanwhile, Putin is reportedly interested in a ceasefire. That's what she wants New York Times learned from diplomatic circles. However, observers have doubts. The Russian opposition figure Garry Kasparov, for example, frostily assessed the reports of an offer to negotiate through intermediaries as “BS” – i.e. “bullshit”. (frs)