Nearly half of Russians supported President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his actions in the course of the protests within the nation. Write about this “Vedomosti” on the subject of the survey information of the “Public Opinion” Basis.

Based on the ballot, the bulk – 86 % of the 1,000 respondents have heard about avenue actions within the republic. On the similar time, 46 % of them expressed assist for Lukashenka, and 24 % have been able to both assist the opposition or not assist anybody in any respect.

One other 47 % of Russians disclosed their destructive angle to strikes at Belarusian enterprises. Of the respondents, 29 % positively assess the actions of the Belarusian safety forces.

On the finish of July, the outcomes of the VTsIOM ballot confirmed that greater than half of Russians (52 %) have a constructive angle in the direction of Lukashenka. 35 % of Russians are detached to the Belarusian president, and 9 % have destructive emotions. Amongst those that have a constructive angle in the direction of Lukashenka, 34 % specific respect, 18 – sympathy, 14 – belief. Amongst destructive emotions, 7 % are distrust, 5 % – disappointment. Amongst impartial emotions, 22 % are detached.

On August 9, presidential elections have been held in Belarus. Based on official information, the present head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, received them with greater than 80 % of the vote. The opposition leaders didn’t agree with the outcomes, insisting on the victory of their candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.