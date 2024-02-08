Voters submitted 1.4 million applications to participate in remote electronic voting (DEG) in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation. This was announced on February 8 by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation, Ella Pamfilova.

“As for filing applications for remote electronic voting, and so that our voters can vote, use a procedure such as “Mobile Voter”, at the moment we have submitted 1 million 880 thousand applications, 1 million 450 thousand Of these, this is for remote electronic voting,” she said at the meeting.

Pamfilova noted that applications for participation in the DEG were submitted from 28 regions of the country, in which residents can use the corresponding platform.

In addition, to date, 430 thousand voters have submitted applications at their place of residence through the Mobile Voter system.

Earlier, on February 5, it became known that more than 1 million Russians submitted applications to participate in the DEG in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation since January 29. Applications will close on March 11.

At the moment, the Russian Central Election Commission has officially registered four people as presidential candidates. On January 5, the Central Election Commission registered the leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, and the vice speaker of the State Duma, Vladislav Davankov, representing the New People party. On January 9, Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation was included in the appropriate list.

On January 29, the head of state and presidential candidate Vladimir Putin registered. At the same meeting, 198 people registered as his proxies.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17. At the same time, it will be held in a remote electronic format only in those regions where it has already been tested previously, that is, in no more than 30 constituent entities of Russia.