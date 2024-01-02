In the Penza region, four people got stuck on a 35-meter Ferris wheel

In the Penza region, four people got stuck on a Ferris wheel 35 meters high. This is reported by Telegram– channel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

“There are 4 people on the attraction. The height of the wheel is 35 meters. Rescuers from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations went to the scene,” the message says.

The reason for the attraction's shutdown is currently unknown.

Earlier, the 140-meter Ferris wheel “Sun of Moscow” stopped at VDNKh in Moscow. It is not specified how many people were on the attraction, but it is known that the wheel can accommodate up to 1.5 thousand people. The reason for the stop of the Ferris wheel could be a sharp change in temperature conditions.