The Russians stuck in Turkey were outraged by the high prices for return tickets and described the situation with the word “robbery”. This was reported by the Turprom portal.

A tourist trying to get to Russia through Istanbul on his own complained to the publication about a sharp jump in prices for connecting flights. At the same time, the traveler specified that almost all tickets were sold out for the next month.

Thus, the cost of a Turkish Airlines economy class flight from Istanbul to Moscow and back in May reached 134 thousand rubles. According to the online service Skyscanner, only business class tickets for 268 thousand rubles remained in April.

Earlier, on April 12, the authorities announced the suspension of regular charter flights between Russia and Turkey from April 15 to June 1. It is noted that during this period there are two flights a week, on Monday and Friday, operated by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines.