“Kommersant”: in Moscow, the court gave up to 10 years to ex-top managers of DS-bank for laundering 500 million rubles

The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has sentenced four former top managers of the bankrupt DS-Bank, who were involved in a criminal case of embezzlement and laundering of 500 million rubles. This is reported “Kommersant”.

Twice convicted bank owner Ildar Klebleev, ex-chairman of the board Svetlana Egorova and two of their accomplices were sentenced to terms of four to ten years in prison.

According to law enforcement agencies, the defendants invested part of the stolen money in the purchase of Eurostandard Bank, which later also went bankrupt, owing 1.44 billion rubles to creditors. According to the investigation, in the period from 2015 to 2016 they wrote off funds from the correspondent account of the bank under the guise of loans to controlled companies.

The alleged organizer of the crime, Shahid Ismailov, fled abroad and was put on the international wanted list. He was detained in Montenegro, but has not yet been extradited to Russia. His case is separated into a separate proceeding.