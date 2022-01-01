A resident of the capital noticed a pig on the street walking in a quilted suit resembling a padded jacket. The photo of the Russian woman published in Facebook-group “Neighbors. Belorusskaya-Novoslobodskaya-Mayakovskaya “.

The woman clarified that the “warmed” pig is her neighbor, and his name is Christopher. In the comments, the subscribers of the community admitted that the picture caused them affection. “What a cool”, “Handsome”, “Mod” – wrote netizens.

The piglet was wearing a blue suit. One of the subscribers joked that this is how Christopher masquerades as the Water Tiger. In accordance with Chinese tradition, it is he who rules the coming year 2022.

Earlier, on Tverskoy Boulevard, Muscovites noticed a tired pig sculpted out of snow.