Currently, there is no uniform law on maintaining silence in Russia: each region approves the rules independently. But, as expected, by the end of 2024, amendments will be made to the Housing Code of the Russian Federation, which will establish a common standard for all. The ROCKWOOL company found out how Russians feel about the bill. The press service shared the results of the survey with Izvestia on April 2.

Only 8% of respondents believe that people will observe the federal law on silence – as opposed to regional ones – more strictly, which will make it possible to cope with noisy neighbors. Another 52% believe that the measure will only work if there are significant fines, and the remaining 40% are skeptical and do not believe that the new law will “calm down” those who like to make noise even with severe punishment.

Fines for violating silence are still provided, but their size depends on the region. With the entry into force of amendments to the Housing Code of the Russian Federation, the penalty for noise will be the same for all regions: from 500 rubles to 2 thousand rubles for the first violation for individuals and from 20 thousand to 50 thousand rubles for legal entities. If the situation repeats itself, ordinary citizens will have to pay from 5 thousand to 10 thousand rubles and from 100 thousand to 500 thousand rubles to companies.

At the same time, as the survey showed, 79% of Russians are confident that fines for individuals even for the first violation of the law on silence should be at least 5 thousand rubles. Thus, 38% believe that noise at inopportune hours should be punished by 5-10 thousand rubles, 24% – by 10-15 thousand, and another 17% are sure that the fine should be more than 15 thousand rubles.

Among the rest, 11% believe that a fine of 2–5 thousand rubles is enough, and 7% agree that the punishment should remain within 2 thousand rubles. And only 3% of respondents believe that the first time is forgiven – and you can get by with just a warning.

As for legal entities, only 1% of respondents are ready to forgive the first violation of the law on silence, and only 5% believe that a fine of 20–50 thousand rubles can be limited. 13% are confident that organizations that behave too noisily should be punished with 50-100 thousand rubles. The majority believe that legal entities should pay more than 100 thousand rubles even for the first violation: 27% named the amount from 100 thousand to 300 thousand, 35% – from 300 thousand to 500 thousand, 19% – more than 500 thousand . rubles.

According to the bill, it is planned to ban noise from 23:00 to 7:00. A third of Russians surveyed agree with this proposal of legislators, another 23% believe that this time should be extended until 08:00. In addition, another 19% of respondents are sure that noise should not be made from 22:00 to 6:00, 16% – from 22:00 to 8:00. The remaining 8% would like to limit noise from 21:00 to 7:00.

