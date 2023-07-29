The most expensive holiday for Russians in July cost 3.7 million rubles and took place in Turkey. On July 29, he told “RIA News” OneTwoTrip service.

“The most expensive order worth 3.7 million rubles was placed in a five-star hotel on the Bodrum peninsula in Turkey. Five travelers (three adults and two children) rested there for 14 nights, breakfast was included in the price, ”the study says.

In second place among foreign destinations is vacation in the Greek Kallithea. For 10 days in a five-star hotel with three meals a day, a family of two adults and two children spent 1.5 million rubles.

“In third place is a vacation on the Maldives island of Kudarikilu, where a five-star resort hotel is located. In it, two travelers spent eight days, paying 1.2 million rubles for accommodation, including breakfast only, ”oneTwoTrip said.

The most expensive vacation in Russia was in Moscow. A company of four adults spent 878 thousand rubles on accommodation in a mini-hotel with full board for 27 days. Then there are two vacations in Sochi.

Earlier, on July 20, it became known that Thailand became the leader in terms of growth in demand among foreign destinations among Russians. Its share among other countries increased by 2.7 times compared to last summer. The demand for trips to Azerbaijan (by 2.5 times) and Kazakhstan (by 1.4 times) also increased significantly.