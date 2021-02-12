Over the year, Russians have increased their spending before Valentine’s Day, February 14, on underwear by 59%, and on perfumery – by 2.5 times. This is stated in the research of the Lamoda marketplace, the results of which were received by Izvestia on Friday, February 12.

It is noted that underwear, perfumes and jewelry are traditionally popular with Russians as a gift for this holiday. Some people buy these goods for themselves to dress up.

So, this year, from 1 to 10 February, women’s underwear was bought three times more actively than men’s. At the same time, spending on men’s underwear for Valentine’s Day increased more than on women’s underwear (+ 96% in the men’s category versus + 42% in the women’s category).

This year, on the eve of February 14, the demand for women’s stockings has tripled. We bought almost twice as many women’s tights.

The demand for men’s socks on the eve of the holiday increased by 22% over the year.

Perfume costs have grown 2.5 times over the year. Most of all, before Valentine’s Day, they spent on Byredo perfume – 4.2 times more than last year. The perfume brands Mancera and Calvin Klein are also popular.

Compatriots began to spend more on bijouterie for this holiday – this year, spending increased by 42%. Most often they buy earrings (+ 24%), bracelets (+ 40%) and necklaces (+ 38%). The cost of chokers doubled over the year. They spent 74% more on rings without precious stones and metals.

Spending on jewelry before for the year increased by 7%: in this category they spent 11% more on rings.

The demand for bed linen increased 2.5 times over the year, and for double bed – 4.4 times. On the eve of February 14, they spent 2.3 times more on fragrances for the home than in the same period last year. The most popular were aroma diffusers and scented candles, spending on which increased 2.5 and 3.4 times, respectively.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that on the eve of Valentine’s Day, analysts from AliExpress Russia and ResearchMe, among other things, noted an increase in sales of local goods with fast delivery. Compared to January last year, in the same month of 2021, jewelry sales increased more than 56 times, jewelry – four times, and watches – 19%. The most popular are jewelry sets, earrings and rings.

Also, sales of clothing – both men and women – increased by 40% and 30%, respectively.