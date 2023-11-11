Russians spent billions to study esotericism and nutrition in 2023

Russians spent billions of rubles in 2023, devoting themselves to the study of esotericism and nutritional science. This is evidenced by a study by Tochka Bank and the online course platform GetCourse, which we reviewed “News”.

Of the 12 niches presented on the online platform, the “Profession” niche is in the lead, the turnover of which in October 2023 amounted to 2.5 billion rubles (69 percent more than the same period last year). Also in the top are the “Health” and “Esoteric” niches, the study showed.

In the “Health” section, Russian residents most often chose to study an online course on nutrition; in October, the niche’s turnover amounted to over 1.3 billion rubles. In the Esoterics niche, users spent 904 million rubles on courses over the same period.

The most striking growth dynamics compared to 2022 were shown by the “Psychology” niche. Online course revenue in this category grew 100 percent in 2023.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian psychic was arrested for casting a love spell on a man worth millions of rubles. The esotericist never fulfilled his promise; he was sent to a pre-trial detention center.