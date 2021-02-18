Citizens’ spending on everyday goods in January 2021 was 12% more than a year earlier. Such data are provided by the research holding “Romir”.

The traditional fall after the December peak of holiday spending was lower (-17%) than in 2020 (-21.2%). Russians’ spending increased evenly across all income groups and federal districts, Romir reported. The only exceptions were the Ural Federal District (UFO) and St. Petersburg, where spending in January increased by 23.5% and 19.6%, respectively, compared to last year.

To some extent, this “extravagance” is associated with the rise in prices, explained to Izvestia in “Romir”.

According to Dmitry Zhuravlev, a researcher at the Institute of Regional Problems, the growth of Russian spending in January 2021 was provided by people with high incomes, who, in principle, this month do not reduce their purchasing activity compared to December – they simply transfer it abroad, where they rest at resorts , attend sales, restaurants.

“In the conditions of the closed border, this part of the population continued to spend about the same funds as last year, but already in Russia, which increased the index of purchasing activity,” he said.

Zhuravlev also expressed confidence that the unexpected increase in spending during the New Year holidays for the pandemic should have a positive effect on the economy.

